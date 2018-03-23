Jean and Lloyd Strickland are Citizens of the Year

Over 70 individuals, organizations and businesses nominated in eight different categories

(L-r) Clearwater and District Citizens of the Year are Jean and Lloyd Strickland. Congratulating them are Mayor John Harwood and Peter Milobar, MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson. They were taking part in Clearwater and District Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet held Friday evening, March 23 in Clearwater Legion Hall.

Clearwater’s Citizens of the Year for 2018 are Jean and Lloyd Strickland.

They were named to that honor during an awards banquet put on by Clearwater and District Chamber of Commerce on Friday evening, March 23 in Clearwater Legion Hall.

READ MORE: Seventeen nominated for Citizen of the Year (Mar. 6, 2018)

READ MORE: Citizenship papers go to 12 local residents (Apr. 5, 2014)

Other awards given out during the event included:

• Tourism Accommodation of the Year – Wells Gray Inn

• Tourism Service of the Year – Interior Whitewater Expeditions

• Tourism Restaurant of the Year – K&A Gateway Grill

• Business Service of the Year – Kal Tire

• Business Rookie of the Year – Kathy’s Market Place

• Retail Business of the Year – Mystic Dreams

• Employee of the Year – Stacee Sollows, Interior Savings Insurance

More to come….

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter