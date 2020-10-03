Jason Lum running as Independent candidate for Chilliwack-Kent riding

A Chilliwack man well-known for his role as a city councillor is making the jump to provincial politics.
Jason Lum will be running as an Independent candidate the upcoming provincial election in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent.
His name is listed on the Elections BC website for the riding along with four others.
Lum has been a councillor with the City of Chilliwack since December of 2011 and is the chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District.
BC Green Party candidate for Chilliwack-Kent Jeff Hammersmark shared a letter on social media Saturday stating that he would cease campaigning because of Lum’s candidacy.
“If I continue to run a hard, energetic, passionate campaign, now against Mr. Lum, I believe it would only serve to help Mr. [Laurie] Throness [BC Liberal incumbent] win.”
The letter was subsequently deleted from Twitter and Facebook and Hammersmark has not yet responded to a request to comment.
This story will be updated as more info becomes available.
Here are the five candidates for the riding of Chilliwack-Kent:
Eli Gagne – Libertarian
Jeff Hammersmark – BC Green Party
Jason Lum – Independent
Kelli Paddon – BC NDP
Laurie Throness – BC Liberal Party
Â
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.