Jason Lum running as Independent candidate for Chilliwack-Kent riding

The city councillor's name is listed on Elections BC for the upcoming provincial election

Jason Lum, seen here in his Fraser Valley Regional District office on Jan. 15, 2019, will be running in the Oct. 24 provincial election as an Independent. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A Chilliwack man well-known for his role as a city councillor is making the jump to provincial politics.

Jason Lum will be running as an Independent candidate the upcoming provincial election in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent.

His name is listed on the Elections BC website for the riding along with four others.

Lum has been a councillor with the City of Chilliwack since December of 2011 and is the chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District.

BC Green Party candidate for Chilliwack-Kent Jeff Hammersmark shared a letter on social media Saturday stating that he would cease campaigning because of Lum’s candidacy.

“If I continue to run a hard, energetic, passionate campaign, now against Mr. Lum, I believe it would only serve to help Mr. [Laurie] Throness [BC Liberal incumbent] win.”

The letter was subsequently deleted from Twitter and Facebook and Hammersmark has not yet responded to a request to comment.

This story will be updated as more info becomes available.

Here are the five candidates for the riding of Chilliwack-Kent:

Eli Gagne – Libertarian

Jeff Hammersmark – BC Green Party

Jason Lum – Independent

Kelli Paddon – BC NDP

Laurie Throness – BC Liberal Party

READ MORE: All your 2020 B.C. Election coverage in one place

READ MORE: Which riding do you live in — Chilliwack or Chilliwack-Kent?

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress