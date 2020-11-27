Jason Lum re-elected for fifth term as chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District

The inaugural meeting of the Fraser Valley Regional District Board went ahead on Nov. 25

Jason Lum was re-elected board chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District this week for a fifth consecutive term.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with the Board to focus on pandemic recovery, in particular addressing the infrastructure and service needs of the Fraser Valley with the newly sworn in Provincial Government,” he told The Progress.

The inaugural meetings of the the Fraser Valley Regional District Board and Fraser Valley Regional Hospital Board were held on Nov. 25.

Each November they elect the chair and vice-chair of the boards. Directors are elected for a four-year term, and the directors elect the chair/vice-chair each year.

“This year the Board re-elected Jason Lum as the Board Chair and Patricia Ross as Vice-Chair. The Hospital Board re-elected Terry Raymond as the Board Chair and Sylvia Pranger as the Acting Chair,” according to the regional district website.

The FVRD is governed by a 23-member board with eight directors elected by Electoral Area residents and 15 appointed from municipal councils.

The FVRD comprises six municipalities and eight electoral areas, and provides services to more than 292,000 people across the Fraser Valley.

