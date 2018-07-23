(Above) Former Major Leaguer and Trail Little League All Star, Jason Bay, was the keynote speaker at the Little League banquet Friday, and was invited to throw out the first pitch at the Opening Ceremonies at Andy Bilesky Park on Saturday to his former teammate and current All Stars manager D.J. Ashman. The two played on the 1990 Trail All Stars, the last Trail team to win the BC and Canadian Little League Championships, and compete in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Jason Bay tosses first pitch for BC Little League championship

Seven Little League teams are in Trail this week competing for the BC Major Provincial Championship

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Seven Little League teams are in Trail this week competing for the BC Major Provincial Championship

