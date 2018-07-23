Jason Bay tosses first pitch for BC Little League championship

(Above) Former Major Leaguer and Trail Little League All Star, Jason Bay, was the keynote speaker at the Little League banquet Friday, and was invited to throw out the first pitch at the Opening Ceremonies at Andy Bilesky Park on Saturday to his former teammate and current All Stars manager D.J. Ashman. The two played on the 1990 Trail All Stars, the last Trail team to win the BC and Canadian Little League Championships, and compete in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.