‘Jason Bay Field’ to be included at Trail ball park

The pitch to add Jason Bay’s name to Butler Park has been a hit with Trail council

On Monday, council approved in principle to include “Jason Bay Field” at Butler Park, at the request of a local coalition comprised of Trail baseball and sports enthusiasts.

Read more: Proposal to name Jason Bay Field at Butler Park

Read more: Jason Bay enters Baseball Hall of Fame

The group, spearheaded by longtime Trail baseball coach and high school teacher Lou DeRosa, has expressed the importance of acknowledging the successes of the Trail native.

Bay’s history in the game began as part of the city’s Canadian Little League champion in 1990, he went on to become a Major League all-star, and he was recently inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

“On behalf of everyone who helped me with this proposal, I am thrilled that Trail council approved it,” said DeRosa. “Once we’ve had the opportunity to meet with city staff, we will be ready to proceed with a budget.”

In addition to recognizing Bay’s success, DeRosa said it’s important to capitalize on the accomplishments of local persons who bring nationwide pride to Trail.

Bay, who was drafted by the Montreal Expos, played 11 seasons in the Major Leagues with San Diego, Pittsburgh, Boston, New York Mets and Seattle. He was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2004 and was selected to play in three all star games including twice, in 2006 and 2009, when baseball fans voted him to the starting nine for the National League team and American League team respectively.

“The successes of Andy Bilesky, Willi Krause, and Joe and Pat Haley have been acknowledged by naming sports fields and facilities in their honour,” said DeRosa. “Adding Jason Bay’s name to the field at Butler Park seems to be a forward thinking decision.”

Lou DeRosa and other representatives from the group will meet with the city’s Museum and Archives Manager and Communications and Events Coordinator to establish a design concept and fundraising campaign for the inclusion of “Jason Bay Field” signage at Butler Park. The city will provide more information about this project and its fundraising campaign as it becomes available.

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter