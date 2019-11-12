Japanese student visit program looking for host families

Families in Nanaimo-Ladysmith being asked to help out with Dec. 6-9 home stay

MLI is looking for families in Nanaimo-Ladysmith to be able to host Japanese students for three nights in early December. (Photo submitted)

A Japanese student visit program that has been running for more than 30 years is happening again, as long as host families are able to help out.

Muskoka Language International is looking for families in Nanaimo-Ladysmith to be able to host Japanese students for three nights in early December.

Traditionally the visit has been based around John Barsby Secondary School, but this year it’s linked with Ladysmith Secondary School. Cheryl Lee, managing director with Canadian International Student Services/MLI, said even though the LSS is the host school this time, the program will still need to rely on Nanaimo host families.

Families will be expected to bring their Japanese students home from Ladysmith Light Up on Friday, then host them the rest of the weekend. On Monday morning, students can be dropped off back at LSS or at a shuttle bus at the Nanaimo Visitor Information Centre on Northfield Road. There is an optional potluck Christmas party on Saturday evening at Ladysmith Secondary.

Host families will be compensated $120 for the three nights of hosting, Dec. 6-9. Students should be provided with a private bedroom and shared meals.

“We have host families that are single ladies, couples, families and they all have something very special and unique to share with their student,” noted a program press release.

For more information, contact MLI homestay coordinator Christine Balatti at cbalatti@mlihomestay.com or call 250-619-6605.

RELATED: Japanese students say goodbye to Nanaimo

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter