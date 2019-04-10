January 2019 lowest production month in Kimberley SunMine’s History: City CAO

March 2019 was the best production in the month of March to date.

The City of Kimberley has released the first quarter report for SunMine production in 2019.

City CAO Scott Sommerville says in the report that January 2019 was the lowest production month in SunMine’s history, while March 2019 was the best production in the month of March to date.

“It’s truly a weather-dependent business,” wrote Sommerville, adding that the City continues to work with Teck towards a definitive purchase agreement.

January 2019’s revenue was $3,952 on 29.56 MWh, while February 2019 saw $10,570 on 50.54 MWh. March 2019 saw $23,527 in revenue on 188.53 MWh. The first quarter production overall was 89.5 per cent of projected, generating $38,050 in revenue.

Council discussed the report at a regular meeting on Monday, and Councillor Kyle Dalum says revenue is still under target, however it is getting closer to their projections.

Mayor Don McCormick agreed with Sommerville that revenue is entirely dependent on weather.

“The predictability of cleaner energy options, like solar power, is low. What we’ve learned is that predictions needs to be conservative,” he said.

