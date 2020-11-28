Jansen says Liberals dropped the ball on vaccines

The Conservative MP for Cloverdale-Langley City slammed the government for not doing enough to provide COVID-19 vaccines for Canadians during a House of Comments statement.

“The Liberals knew that Canada was at the back of the line three months ago,” Jansen said, during a portion of question period set aside for members’ statements.

She pounced on the recent comments by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Canada will likely get the first vaccines after the United States and United Kingdom start distributing doses.

Trudeau said Canada “no longer has any domestic production capacity for vaccines” and that the countries that do will prioritize their own citizens.

The mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna are expected to see the first doses distributed in the United States as early as December.

“Canadians won’t get a vaccine any time soon because he failed Canadians again,” Jansen said.

Both federal and provincial health authorities say vaccines will start arriving in Canada as early as the New Year, just over a month from now.

READ MORE: Canada can make vaccines, just not the ones leading the COVID-19 race

B.C.’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said on Nov. 25 that local authorities are planning for the first week of January as a possible start for distributing the earliest vaccine candidates.

Three vaccines are now within weeks of widespread approval in multiple nations, less than a year after vaccine development began.

The previous quickest vaccine development was four years.

Langley Advance Times