Janda Group invites public input on proposed Aldergrove Town Centre

Project architects to host second installment of community meetings on Sept. 10

Phase one of the proposed town centre’s redevelopment includes buildings A, B, C and D, which have been designed with the help of principal architect Colin Hogan. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

After five months since word from the Janda Group about its “Aldergrove Town Centre” plans for the old mall at 3100 272 St., the development firm has announced its next public meeting.

On Tuesday, (Sept. 10) from 4 to 8 p.m. the public is invited to gather, along with Langley Township representatives, inside Aldergrove Community Secondary School’s southwest gymnasium at 26850 29 Ave.

“You are invited to view the development proposal and provide comments and feedback prior to Township consideration of this application,” the invite reads.

The Janda Group – which commissioned Abbotsford-based Focus Architecture and architect Colin Hogan for the job – submitted phase one of its proposal to Township urban planning staff on March 13, in hopes of receiving a development permit.

The first phase of the project, if approved, will unveil two six-storey mixed-use buildings with commercial storefronts and apartments up top on 272 Street, a two-storey commercial building tucked behind, and a 10-storey apartment building with a commercial parkade.

Township Councillors Eric Woodward and Bob Long filed a joint motion on March 12 – which was later approved – for fast-tracking Janda Group’s submitted development proposal.

It was on March 12 that Aldergrove residents first discovered what the real estate group, led by Sonny Janda, had in the works for Downtown Aldergrove.

The first information meeting envisioned the transformation of the central site for the town centre, in three distinct phases that travel westward through the property.