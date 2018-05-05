Jamie’s Rainforest Inn soon transforming into Hotel Zed

'We want to create a place for locals first and we know that will also resonate with guests.'

Jamie’s Rainforest Inn is about to become Hotel Zed.

The Inn was purchased by Accent Inns in March and Accent plans to put its new accommodation under the umbrella of its Hotel Zed brand, which currently operates hotels in Victoria and Kelowna.

“This will be a unique version of Hotel Zed that celebrates the historical, environmental and cultural aspects of Tofino,” explained an announcement from the company on Friday. “Hotel Zed has a history of transforming hotels into retro, ridiculously fun experiences. With comic books in every room, retro-chic amenities like vinyl listening stations, typewriter stations, board games and rotary dial phones, you’ll never be bored at Hotel Zed.”

Accent Inn’s president and CEO Mandy Farmer said the company understands the West Coast’s unique atmosphere and is working to make sure it fits in with its new neighbours in Tofino.

“We are taking the time to meet with many community leaders to better understand how we can best become positive contributors to the District of Tofino,” Farmer said. “We want to create a place for locals first and we know that will also resonate with guests.”

She added the Hotel Zed in Tofino will be unique and its features and decore are still being planned out.

“Fun is what we are all about,” added Accent’s Vice President of sales and marketing Trina Notman.

“But it isn’t about bringing partiers to the area. We will focus our experience-development and marketing to the types of guests that come to Tofino because of their interest in the distinct environment and our goal is to have them leave educated.”

The company has not yet determined when the hotel will cease operating under the Jamie’s Rainforest Inn moniker and switch over to Hotel Zed.