Jak’s Beer Wine Spirits’ Summer Celebration supports local women in need

Jak’s Beer Wine Spirits held their annual Summer Celebration raised $1,300 for the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.

“We are extremely grateful to Jak’s and companies like Jak’s that choose SOWINS for their fundraising initiatives. Together we can make a difference in the lives of women, youth and children,” said Debbie Scarborough, executive director of SOWINS

The event was held June 23 with 10 per cent of all the sales going to SOWINS.

SOWINS provides services for women, children and families who have experienced, or who are at risk of experiencing, violence or abuse in the South Okanagan. Last year, SOWINS had more than 4500 bed stays at the transition house, provided over 500 counseling sessions for children who witnessed abuse in the home and fielded more than 1400 crisis calls.

“There is a tremendous need in the South Okanagan,” said Scarborough,” Our transition house is currently full including seventeen children and their mothers seeking safety.”

SOWINS is always looking for more support from the community, and donations or information about the society can be found either at sowins.com or by phone at 250-493-4366.