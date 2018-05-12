Jake Rudolph leaves Abbotsford city hall

The City of Abbotsford says it can’t reveal yet whether it’s on the hook for a severance payout following the quiet departure last month of a top staffer.

Deputy city manager Jake Rudolph left the city in April. Rudolph had the second-highest-ranking non-political job in the city, and in 2016 made $247,911. He had been with the city since August of 2013. Before that he had served as chief administrative officer with the City of Pitt Meadows for 10 years.

The city says it can’t say anything about the circumstances of Rudolph’s departure, including whether he would be owed severance.

Rudolph was hired in 2013 just nine months after George Murray became Abbotsford’s new city manager, and he left the city within a month of Murray’s retirement.

Murray was replaced by Peter Sparanese, formerly the head of the city’s utilities and engineering department.

While a spokesperson said the city is unable to discuss matters pertaining to contracts, information on severance payouts can be obtained through a freedom of information request. The News has filed such a request.