Jail sentence for South Okanagan bank robber with ties to Surrey

The man convicted of the Aug. 9, 2017 robbery of the Main Street branch of Valley First was sentenced to a seven-year jail term.
With the assistance of the RCMP General Investigative Section, the man was later identified as Lane Smith, a 45 year old, from Surrey.
Smith was known to police and was facing several other unrelated charges.
According to police, Smith reportedly entered the financial institution at 1 p.m. on the day of the robbery and demanded money from the teller.
He was given a sum of money and fled the bank on foot. No one was injured in the incident. Police say no weapon was used.
The court case and sentencing took place earlier this year in the Lower Mainland.
Â
@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Mark Brett | Reporter
Â MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.