Jail sentence for South Okanagan bank robber with ties to Surrey

The Surrey man convicted of the 2017 robbery of the Penticton Valley First sentenced to seven years

The man convicted of a 2017 robbery of Valley First has been sentenced to seven years in jail. (File photo - Western News)

The man convicted of the Aug. 9, 2017 robbery of the Main Street branch of Valley First was sentenced to a seven-year jail term.

With the assistance of the RCMP General Investigative Section, the man was later identified as Lane Smith, a 45 year old, from Surrey.

READ ALSO: Kelowna suspect charged in string of bank robberies

Smith was known to police and was facing several other unrelated charges.

According to police, Smith reportedly entered the financial institution at 1 p.m. on the day of the robbery and demanded money from the teller.

READ ALSO: Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged bank robber

He was given a sum of money and fled the bank on foot. No one was injured in the incident. Police say no weapon was used.

The court case and sentencing took place earlier this year in the Lower Mainland.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mark Brett | Reporter

Â MarkBrett

Send Mark Brett an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.