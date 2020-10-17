Jagmeet Singh says he’ll champion freighter traffic issue in Saanich

Federal NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh, visited Deep Cove Oct. 17 to lend his support to provincial NDP candidate Zeb King (Saanich North and the Islands) and make an announcement on freighter traffic. (Devon Bidel/News Staff)

Federal NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh, announced that he will take the issue of freighter traffic in Deep Cove to parliament, speaking in North Saanich Saturday morning.

“There needs to be serious attention given” to this matter, Singh said.

A provincial NDP government would demand that the federal government take action, said B.C. NDP candidate Zeb King (Saanich North and the Islands) who also spoke this morning.

He said that Deep Cove is being treated as a “parking lot” for large ships while they wait to head into the Port of Vancouver.

“I’m sick of the buck-passing. This is an issue that people care deeply about,” Murray Rankin, NDP candidate for Oak Bay—Gordon Head, said.

-With files from Devon Bidal

