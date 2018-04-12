Jaffray house destroyed by fire late Wednesday

Fre crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in the Jaffray area late Wednesday.

According to a news prelease from the Regional District of East Kootenay, members from the Jaffray, Baynes Lake and Elko Fire Departments responded to the call just before 11 pm Wednesday night.

“The house was fully engulfed when we arrived on scene and is a total loss,” says Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Service Chief, Dave Boreen. “Fortunately, there were no occupants in the home and there are no injuries.”

The original call came in at 10:48 pm and a total of 19 firefighters from the three departments answered the call.

“The crew has done a great job of keeping the fire isolated to the one structure and although we now have the fire itself under control, I expect we will remain on scene throughout the night to ensure it is fully extinguished and any hot spots are dealt with,” adds Boreen.

The Fernie Fire Department also responded with a tender truck to assist with water shuttle operations.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.