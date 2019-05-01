Jaden Callan moves up in his Junior A career

Submitted

After playing a season for the Golden Rockets, Jaden Callan has been signed on to play with the Melfort Mustangs in Saskatchewan.

The 19-year-old player from Red Deer, Alta., committed to the Mustangs for the 2019-20 season.

In 47 regular season games, Callan led his team in scoring from the back end. He scored five times and added 23 assists for 28 points. In four playoff games he picked up an assist.

The big 6’2″ blueliner has the size, as well as the speed and skill to play at the next level.

“Callan is a big, strong, and very mobile defenceman with excellent puck skills” Mustang head coach Trevor Blevins said. “His development in Golden as an 18-year-old was outstanding and we got to see that at spring camp.”

Callan impressed at the annual Melfort Mustangs spring camp in March.

The Mustangs are proud to announce he will join the team in the fall to start the 2019-20 season.

“The Rockets are tremendously proud of Jaden taking this next step in his development. The Mustangs are an excellent organization, the perfect destination after a year in Golden to make the jump in his junior hockey journey to the Junior A level,” said Golden Rockets head coach Jeremy Blumes.

Callan was identified at last season’s Rockets camp.

The Rockets are looking to identify additional talent in the Saskatchewan area as they attend the Coast to Coast Showcase from May 31 to June 2 in Saskatoon.