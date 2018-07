The section of road has been closed for five months

Jacklin Rd. has reopened after five months of closure due to construction of the Belmont Market Shopping Centre.

The road isn’t fully clear, there are still orange cones on the road in what will be the left hand turn lane on Jacklin Rd. between Jenkins and Division avenues, and there are construction and slow speed signs that line the road.

Local businesses that were affected during the closure were looking forward to it reopening.

