Fraser-Nicola BC Liberal Party candidate Jackie Tegart with supporters on the Ashcroft bridge, Oct. 21, 2020. Tegart gained the MLA seat for her third term, after B.C.’s snap election Oct. 24. Photo credit: Barbara Roden

Jackie Tegart wins Fraser-Nicola seat

Incumbent BC Liberal Party candidate re-takes the seat after Oct. 24 snap provincial election

  • Nov. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
BC Liberal Party candidate Jackie Tegart has won the Fraser-Nicola race, after counting of mail-in ballots in the riding were finalized this weekend.

Tegart re-took the seat 282 votes ahead of BC NDP candidate Aaron Sumexheltza. The results for the riding are as follows:

Dennis Adamson (Independent): 438 votes (3.2 per cent)

Mike Bhangu (Independent): 343 votes (2.51 per cent)

Aaron Sumexheltza (BC NDP): 5,414 votes (39.58 per cent)

Jackie Tegart (BC Liberal Party): 5,696 votes (41.64 per cent)

Jonah Timms (BC Green Party): 1,788 votes (13.07 per cent)

Runner up Aaron Sumexheltza congratulated Jackie Tegart and the other candidates in the race on Twitter.

