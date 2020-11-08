Jackie Tegart wins Fraser-Nicola seat

BC Liberal Party candidate Jackie Tegart has won the Fraser-Nicola race, after counting of mail-in ballots in the riding were finalized this weekend.

Tegart re-took the seat 282 votes ahead of BC NDP candidate Aaron Sumexheltza. The results for the riding are as follows:

Dennis Adamson (Independent): 438 votes (3.2 per cent)

Mike Bhangu (Independent): 343 votes (2.51 per cent)

Aaron Sumexheltza (BC NDP): 5,414 votes (39.58 per cent)

Jackie Tegart (BC Liberal Party): 5,696 votes (41.64 per cent)

Jonah Timms (BC Green Party): 1,788 votes (13.07 per cent)

Runner up Aaron Sumexheltza congratulated Jackie Tegart and the other candidates in the race on Twitter.

Congrats to Jackie Tegart & all those who put their names forward as candidates for the Fraser Nicola riding Thank you to all the voters I look forward to seeing the continued work of the BC Government over the next four years, to improve life for all British Columbians #bcpoli — Aaron Sumexheltza (@ASumexheltza) November 7, 2020

