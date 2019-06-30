It’s time to celebrate Canada’s 152nd birthday

Each year, Canadians celebrate their nation's birthday on July 1. Canada Day is an opportunity for Canadians to show pride in their country while commemorating its history.

Each year, Canadians celebrate their nation’s birthday on July 1. Canada Day is an opportunity for Canadians to show pride in their country while commemorating its history.

More than 150 years ago, Canada became a new federation with its own constitution. Today Canada Day is a statutory holiday celebrated in all provinces and territories, and most businesses close to enjoy the festivities. In 2019, Canada Day falls on a Monday, which means it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a three-day weekend and to celebrate Canada’s 152 birthday!

The British North America Act went into effect on July 1, 1867. The legislation essentially created Canada as a new, domestically self-governing federation, according to the Canadian Museum of History. The original federation consisted of the provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec.

In 1868, Governor General Lord Monck signed a proclamation that requested all Canadians celebrate the anniversary of the act going into effect. In 1879, a federal law made July 1 a statutory holiday in honor of the “anniversary of the Confederation.” This would be known as Dominion Day, which referenced the country being known as the Dominion of Canada. Dominion Day was renamed “Canada Day” on October 27, 1982.

Canada Day celebrates a country but also serves as a holiday that signals that the weather has warmed, barbecue season is in full effect, the kids are off from school, and the pools and beaches are ready for crowds. Parades and fireworks are common throughout Canada to mark the occasion.

Source: Metro Creative