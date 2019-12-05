It’s ski time in Burns Lake

Volunteers have been working non-stop on the G2 and has set tracks from the stadium to the Spud. There are tracks set up the main to Cedar, to the Spud, and back to the Dog trails and down Summit. Get your seasons pass and enjoy some great skiing. For more information please email info@ominecaskiclub.ca. (Submitted photo)
