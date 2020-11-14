It’s safe to come to NRGH for scheduled appointments, says Island Health

There’s no reason to cancel appointments at NRGH following a COVID-19 outbreak there this week, says Island Health.

The health authority issued a press release Friday evening advising that Nanaimo Regional General Hospital is “still providing safe emergency and outpatient services.” Island Health has found that patients have been cancelling appointments for necessary care.

The outbreak of five COVID-19 cases declared Wednesday was confined to staff members working in the transitional care unit on the bottom floor and staff movement in and out of that part of the hospital is restricted.

“No other areas of the hospital, including the emergency department, oncology unit, laboratory and medical imaging are impacted by the outbreak,” noted the press release.

Island Health said contact tracing following the outbreak did not identify exposure risks in any other units and more than 100 COVID-19 tests have been conducted related to this week’s outbreak with all tests coming back negative.

Island Health said it has implemented enhanced cleaning and “intensive monitoring” of staff for symptoms.

“The entire hospital has increased diligence to mitigate the risk of transmission and all emergency and outpatient services continue to serve the public as usual,” the release noted. “While we understand there may be some anxiety for people surrounding the outbreak, please be assured that NRGH is a safe place to receive care right now and there is no need to cancel appointments or avoid emergency care, if you need it.”

