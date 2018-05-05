It’s Home Show weekend in Maple Ridge

The dog show is always a popular event, as members of the public learn about the various breeds at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

It’s Ridge Meadows Home Show is on, with beautiful weather and huge crowds at Planet Ice and the Maple Ridge Fairgrounds.

There will be family events on Saturday until 8 p.m., and the site will re-open again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some highlights include Bobby Bruce and his Nearly Neil Diamond tribute, the For the Love of Dogs show and Norden the Magician.

There is the home show, family fest, food truck festival, the Body Mind and Spirit Psychic Fair, and Shooting Star Amusements with its carnival rides.

Organizers expect 25,000 visitors over the weekend.