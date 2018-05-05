The dog show is always a popular event, as members of the public learn about the various breeds at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

It’s Home Show weekend in Maple Ridge

Family event expected to draw 25,000

It’s Ridge Meadows Home Show is on, with beautiful weather and huge crowds at Planet Ice and the Maple Ridge Fairgrounds.

There will be family events on Saturday until 8 p.m., and the site will re-open again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some highlights include Bobby Bruce and his Nearly Neil Diamond tribute, the For the Love of Dogs show and Norden the Magician.

There is the home show, family fest, food truck festival, the Body Mind and Spirit Psychic Fair, and Shooting Star Amusements with its carnival rides.

Organizers expect 25,000 visitors over the weekend.

Previous story
More volunteers needed for Red Cross disaster relief
Next story
VIDEO: Buskers take to White Rock streets

Just Posted

Assembly members question viability of City of Duncan’s status quo

 

Dangles for days

  • 18 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Buskers take to White Rock streets

 

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

  • 18 hours ago

 

Most Read