It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote

It’s officially Election Day in B.C.’s 2020 provincial snap election.

First called in September by B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Votes 2020 is likely going to be one for the history books, already seeing a number of records broken when it comes to voter turnout.

Roughly 681,000 people cast their ballot during the seven days of advanced voting that ended Wednesday, compared with 614,389 in 2017.

Meanwhile, 478,900 returned vote-by-mail packages had been received by Elections BC by Oct. 22, representing 66 per cent of the packages requested.

It is expected that some ridings will see preliminary results as to which candidate will likely take a seat in the B.C. legislature by the end of day Saturday. Meanwhile, close races will have to wait until mid-November for the winner to be declared, once mail-in ballots are counted by Elections BC officials after Nov. 6.

Haven’t voted? There’s still time. Here’s what you need to know:

Polling locations:

Voting places in Courtenay-Comox will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on voting day.

Airport Elem School, 1475 Salmonberry Dr., Comox

Arden Elem School, 3040 Lake Trail Rd., Courtenay

Aspen Park Elem School, 2250 Bolt Ave., Comox

Black Creek Comm Church, 7898 Island Hwy. N., Black Creek

Brooklyn Elem School, 1290 Guthrie Rd., Comox

Comox Comm Centre, 1855 Noel Ave., Comox

Courtenay Elem School, 1540 McPhee Ave., Courtenay

D’Esterre House, 1801 Beaufort Ave., Comox

Florence Filberg Centre, 411 Anderton Ave., Courtenay

Lake Trail Middle School, 805 Willemar Ave., Courtenay

Mark R. Isfeld Sec School, 1551 Lerwick Rd., Courtenay

Merville Comm Hall 1245, Fenwick Rd., Merville

N.I.D.E.S – Tsolum School, 2505 Smith Rd., Courtenay

Queneesh Elem School 2345, Mission Rd., Courtenay

Candidates running in the Courtenay-Comox riding:

Gillian Anderson, Green Party

Brennan Day, Liberal Party

Ronna-Rae Leonard, New Democratic Party

Voter registration:

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

A B.C. driver’s licence

A B.C. Identification Card

A B.C. Services Card, with photo

A Certificate of Indian Status

Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

