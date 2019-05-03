Submitted by Councillor Ellen Tzakis

I have to say “It’s been a huge learning curve ” in many, many ways for me as Town Councillor since being elected in November 2018. I have realized that serving the community with an open mind and serve our community as one package, working with RDCK to complete the better life we can have as a whole in our Creston Valley. We love our Creston Valley! I know the next 3.5 years will be a life changing experience and full-filling at the same time. When I was elected I had consumed information to prepare myself for the new role as councillor ( constantly consuming more!), Attending local seminars, workshops to better myself for this important job of serving our community. Learning about what it takes to be a Council representative…

When in local government their is a large time commitment, attending public functions, preparing for our regular Council and Committee of the Whole Meetings weekly, many hours a week committed by our Mayor, CAO, Staff and Council to be prepare on the numerous updated policies, projects, budgets, working with Regional District of Central Kootenay, departments that make our Town of Creston functioning. The endless knowledge we all need to learn as councillors going forward in planning for our community is endless. Council are appointed to be representative for the Town of Creston on several committees. I am excited to be the liaison for the following committees; Community Networking Committee, Creston Valley Community Housing Society and The Creston Valley Chamber. All appointed committees for Council representation gives an insight to the mechanics and the many devoted volunteers that help shape the needs of the Creston Valley. Mayor Ron Toyota and Councillors Karen Unruth, Jim Elford, Jen Comer, Arnold DeBoon, Joanna Wilson and myself are committed to provide governance that is open, and enhance the quality of life in the Town of Creston. I would like to see more involvement in our local government by our citizens who live in Creston. We all need to know how our tax dollars are working for our us and have a better understanding of the mechanics of our Town and having a say or an idea! Priorities on where our tax dollars are spent is critical whether it is infrastructures, the strong bones that make our town function well. Working together and becoming involved in our community enhances well being as a community. It is important what our citizens would like our town to operate and model to. Attending regular Town meetings that are weekly at 4pm every Tuesday except 1st Tuesday of the month for Council & Committee of the Whole Meetings. Understanding why decisions are made and the time committed by staff, Council at our Town Hall to make a balanced decisions for our citizens of Creston.

Our Vision Is: Working together to maintain and enhance the quality of life in the Creston Valley. We all need to follow this Vision Statement.

I have to say preparing for my article Council Comments for the Creston Valley advance, I wanted to have take a different angle from previous Council Comments in reporting to our community. I have to ask the questions: Did you know?

How to contact the Town of Creston

Creston Valley web site www.creston.ca is very accessible, also You Tube, Facebook, email: info@creston.ca & Twitter. Please any questions, issues, please feel free to stop by Town Hall at 238-10th Avenue N. Open for business Monday to Friday 8:30 to 4:30 pm, except statutory holidays, or just call Town of Creston @ 250-428-2214, follow directory. Mayor Ron Toyota posts his office hours weekly for the public.

It’s Budget time!

Our Financial 5 year budget plan is an in-depth explanation view (all 121 pages), very well done by our CAO Mike Moore and Staff at Town Hall. The budget plan hopefully will include next year the Reserves & Surplus funds to make it a complete package.

How is the five year plan achieved?

The goal of the municipal proposed budget is to provide a clear explanation and understanding of the fiscal plan for our community and how this helps delivers the right level of programs and services at the right cost to the community. Key drivers for the municipalities to work included: ongoing and continued rehabilitation and renewal of community infrastructure; increased funding for infrastructure renewal programs; investment in technology and records management; continued funding for the Official Community Plan initiatives and starting the construction of the new fire hall.

Why & what are the increases?

Results in a net 4.8% increase in the the amount of revenue required from property taxes in 2019 (over 2018). This increase includes 1.53% for asset renewal, 1.18% for the fire hall project and 2.16% for inflationary cost increases. Impact varies depending on the extent of each property’s assessment change in relation to other properties and property class. The town of Creston 2019 Budget is comprised of a General Operating Fund and two Utility Funds (Water & Sewer). Both water and sewer utility increases are implemented to meet challenges in replacing aging infrastructure. Average annual utility invoice for a single family residence in 2019 is $587.00.

Did you know you can pay your utilities bills on line?

Financial Plan 2019-2023 Budget Package (Draft) available to public. More details on the five Year Financial Plan are a available on line at www.creston.ca.

The Budget process for our municipality includes developing plans for the future of the community, decision making on numerous issues and projects, communication with residents and stakeholders, following a budget schedule and planning issues that impact the budget and applying for Federal and Provincial Grants for infrastructure projects like the Wastewater Treatment plant.

As a whole the Town of Creston welcomes and encourages all residents, business owners and stakeholders to attend our public meeting to be get involved and work on incorporating your ideas into the annual budget.