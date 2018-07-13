It’s all adding up in Chilliwack Community Forest after accountants take on trail-building

Chilliwack accountants LLT LLP had volunteers clearing brush and benching on several trails

A crew of about 25 staff from LLT showed up to the Chilliwack Community Forest with work gloves on, and put in a full day trail-building recently. (Submitted)

All the trail-building is starting to add up in the Chilliwack Community Forest.

Chilliwack accounting firm LLT LLP had a team of volunteers in the forest last week clearing brush and benching on a few different trails.

Their efforts did not go unnoticed.

“For us it’s the first local business in Chilliwack that has come and thrown its labour into the forest,” said Marc Greidanus of the Chilliwack Park Society.

A crew of about 25 from LLT showed up to the Chilliwack Community Forest with work gloves on, ready to put in a full day of trail-building.

“They got a lot done,” said Greidanus.

Community service is part of the corporate culture at the long-established Chilliwack firm.

“The partners and staff of LLT believe in giving back to this beautiful community of Chilliwack that we are so proud of and such an integral part of,” said LLT partner David Langbroek.

“The Community Forest is an amazing initiative, which will benefit many thousands of visitors, and we were very pleased to be a part of it.”

Various volunteers, groups and schools have donated thousands of volunteer hours clearing and finishing the trails in the forested park. The Chilliwack Park Society, with help from City of Chilliwack and volunteers, have built approximately 20 kilometres of trails.

About 1,800 students from 75 classes have been on field trips exploring the forest.

The park has acquired a parking lot, picnic facilities, an outhouse and developed a multi-use trail system for hiking, biking and running since it opened in 2016.

Groups like the Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association have also shared their muscle and trail-building expertise.

Recently the focus has been on the new ‘Fireline’ trail, which was cleared by the Hope Wildfire crew and finished by volunteers. It’s a black diamond downhill biking trail. Then there is ‘Spotlem’ meaning smoke in Halq’emeylem, a machine-built black diamond downhill biking trail, with the finishing work by LLT crews.

The Community Forest is at 51642 Allan Road.

