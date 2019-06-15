It’s all about community for Penticton Christian School valedictorian

Holly Waterman, 17, is the Penticton Christian School’s valedictorian for the 2019 grad class. She plans to take a year off to travel and then pursue post-secondary education at Trinity Western University. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

The Penticton Christian School’s valedictorian for their 2019 grad class is thankful for the sense of community that’s been instilled in her.

Holly Waterman, 17, said she counts it as a blessing that the school’s population is small because then the students get to know each other better. She said she’s confident that this year’s grad class will all stay connected as they move on to their next endeavour, which for Waterman is a gap year to explore Asia and Europe before going to post-secondary.

“After my gap year I’m planning to go to Trinity Western University to take social justice and international studies, something along those lines,” said Waterman. “For the past couple years, I’ve been going on mission trips to Mexico during spring break. And it’s just interesting to see how different it is down there. I plan to do some mission work in orphanages as well during my gap year.”

READ MORE: School spirit on high for Penticton Secondary valedictorians

Waterman was a busy student during her time at the Christian School to say the least – when she wasn’t participating in student council as president, she could be found on the soccer pitch practicing, tucked away somewhere working on her harp skills, or at her part-time job. She said it was a bit of a shock when she found out she’d been named valedictorian, but she is honoured to have the recognition.

“It’s a bit of a challenge to balance all of that stuff, but it was worth it,” said Waterman. “It’s helped me prepare and prioritize what’s important.”

Waterman said she will cherish the memories she made at Penticton Christian School, noting all of the spirit days they held and the various booths they’d set up throughout the halls to interact with the younger students. She added that she is appreciative of and will miss all of the teachers that got her to where she is.

“You get to know everyone, like all of the teachers and all of the students,” said Waterman. “Some of these teachers I’ve had for a couple years, and some of them have been teaching me since Grade 4.”

As for the students entering high school next year, she had some words of advice.

“Keep your priorities, it’s important to keep up with schoolwork but make memories as well. Because it goes by very quickly.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.