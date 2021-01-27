‘It’s a great community and an amazing spot to finish off my career’ – Mountie of the Month

The Campbell River RCMP detachment have chosen Staff Sergeant Wayne Baier as their Mountie of the Month for January.

Baier came to Campbell River in late 2019, bringing 28 years of experience with him. He spent most of that time in the Lower Mainland area, but also worked in Red Deer, Alberta for a short time. Baier has been a proponent of working with marginalized groups in the city, building the relationships that are necessary for policing.

It’s a great community and an amazing spot to finish off my career,” Baier said. “I’ve been absolutely impressed by the professionalism and dedication of the RCMP members here in Campbell River. The community is extremely lucky to have police here that go above and beyond day in and day out, whether they are on the clock or not.

RELATED: Campbell River’s September Mountie of the Month is a very good boy

Campbell River Mountie of the month: Const. Cameron Willis

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror