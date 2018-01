Amora Marie was welcomed by mom Kayla Desnomie and dad Todd Bird at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital

Quesnel’s first baby of 2018 arrived Jan. 1 at 1:17 p.m.

Baby Amora Marie Desnomie was born at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital to mom Kayla Desnomie and dad Todd Bird. She weighed 6lb, 13 oz.

The first baby born in the Northern Health region was delivered at Dawson Creek & District Hospital in Dawson Creek, at 7:25 a.m. on Jan. 1.