It’s a girl: North Okanagan’s first baby of 2021

Twins Logan and Aurora Dawson are thrilled to welcome their little sister to the world, who just happens to be the first baby born in 2021 for the entire North Okanagan.

The Sicamous family welcomed the first baby of the year at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Mom Davanna delivered baby Rose at 2:37 a.m., weighting seven pounds, six ounces, with proud dad David by her side.

Rose has a five year old brother and sister, twins Logan and Aurora.

The baby girl was almost the first baby of the year in the Interior Health but was beat out by two other baby girls in Kelowna. Parents Ashley and Tyler Robinson welcomed their New Year’s day baby at 1:22 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital.

The second baby of the year was also a girl, born in Kamloops, at 1:47 a.m.

