(L-r) Marilyn Collison, Melina Schilter, Rita Schilter,Roger Schilter and big sister Eileen Schilter. Photo submitted

It’s a girl!

First baby girl born in Clearwater arrived on Jan. 31

  • Mar. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Melina Schilter is Clearwater areas’ newest baby girl. She was born Jan. 31 to proud parents Rita and Roger Schilter of Clearwater. A lovely hand knit blanket and sweater was presented by M. Collison to the couple on behalf of Clearwater Hospital Auxiliary. Congratulations to the happy family.

