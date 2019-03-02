It’s a girl!

Melina Schilter is Clearwater areas’ newest baby girl. She was born Jan. 31 to proud parents Rita and Roger Schilter of Clearwater. A lovely hand knit blanket and sweater was presented by M. Collison to the couple on behalf of Clearwater Hospital Auxiliary. Congratulations to the happy family.
