Italian bake sale fundraises for the Holy Family Church

The Fernie Catholic Women’s League is fundraising to help with the restoration of the Fernie Family Centre bathrooms via a delicious traditional Italian bake sale running from Dec. 2 until Dec. 19.

“We are doing it to raise money for the Catholic Church…we want to raise money to fix the bathroom” said Lina Campisi, who is leading the bake sale along with a group of other volunteer bakers.

The restoration seeks to make the bathrooms touch-less, aiding sanitary efforts as the pandemic carries on.

“It’s important because the bathroom needs to be done… it’s very important to be clean and to be safe,” added Campisi.

Among the available baked goods are biscottis – homemade Italian almond biscuits perfect for dipping into morning coffee, running at $15 per plate.

Also available for purchase are snowflake pizzelle – traditional Italian waffle cookies flavoured with anise. According to Campisi, “this cookie truly melts in your mouth.”

Mustazzoli, a honey flavoured chocolate and almond-filled dough dating back to the Roman times will also be up for grabs at $25 per roll.

Marinara and meat sauces, as well as scalili and turdili – deep fried dough coated with honey – will also be available to order.

Though the baked goods will not be received until the first week of December, Campisi encourages anyone seeking to place an order to do so in advance, as it helps with sourcing ingredients.

To place an order, which Campisi recommends be picked up at an established date and time, email Rosanna1@shaw.com or text 250-423-1065.

