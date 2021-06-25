Rocks blistered the road surface on June 25, just outside of Prince Rupert when a gravel truck lost a portion of its load. (Photo: E. Millar/The Northern View)

It was a rocky road into Prince Rupert

Vehicle occupants cleared highway 16 after large gravel blistered the road

  • Jun. 25, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A gravel truck lost some of its load just outside of Prince Rupert on June 25.

Henny Penny may have thought the sky was falling, but it was something a little more dangerous falling of the back of a truck.

Sharp pointed rocks blistered Highway 16 just outside of town with shards of large gravel pebbling the road surface shortly after 7:30 p.m.

More than 20 vehicles pulled over to the side of the road to avoid damage, while vehicle occupants helped each other out by clearing the roadway.

Witnesses said no injuries or damages appeared apparent at the time.

Â 

K-J Millar | JournalistÂ 

SendÂ K-JÂ email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Prince Rupert Northern View

Previous story
Out of control grass fire spreads at Twin Lakes, outside of Penticton
Next story
Two treated in ammonia leak aboard ship in Alberni harbour

Just Posted