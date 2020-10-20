It looks like an interesting winter folks

Winter will be colder than normal, with above-normal precipitation and below-normal snowfall

Some areas in the Similkameen are already seeing snowfall.

This is what the Old Farmers’ Almanac is predicting for our region in the coming months:

“Winter will be colder than normal, with above-normal precipitation and below-normal snowfall.

“The coldest periods will be in mid-December and early January, from late January into early February, and in mid- and late February, with the snowiest periods in late December, early to mid-January, and early February.

“April and May will be slightly warmer than normal, with precipitation above normal in the north and below normal in the south. Summer will be hotter than normal, with the hottest periods in late June and mid-July. Precipitation will be above normal. September and October will be warmer than normal, with near-normal precipitation in the east and above-normal precipitation elsewhere.”

