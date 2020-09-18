Issue with phone system for booking lab appointments in Williams Lake being resolved

Interior Health confirmed Friday it should make it easier for people to get through

A problem with the phone system used to book lab appointments at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake is being fixed.

“There was actually an issue with the phone system, which is being resolved expeditiously, and people should be able to get through more easily,” noted Susan Duncan, Interior Health Authority communications on Friday, Sept. 18.

“They may still need to try a few times so we appreciate their patience as we work diligently to get our online system in place.”

It is anticipated in the next few weeks that Williams Lake online appointment booking will be available to patients linked into the IH MyHealth portal, she confirmed.

Since the end of April 2020, the public has been asked o book an appointment by calling 250-302-3215 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.

However, in recent weeks, many residents have called the line repeatedly and not been able to get through.

Appointments are available from 7:20 a.m. to 4:40 p.m, Monday to Friday, and 7:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

