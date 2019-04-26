Isn’t it spring? Environment Canada calling for more snow in the Shuswap

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Mainroad crews will commence snow removal operations in the East Kootenay region as required. File photo

Hold onto your toques, up to 10 centimetres of late season snowfall is expected to hit the Shuswap over the next 48 hours.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says a transition to a showery pattern will begin across central and eastern B.C. later today as a trough of low pressure crosses the province.

“Freezing levels will drop in the wake of the system on Saturday causing rain showers to switch over to snow, particularly over the high mountain passes,” said the agency in a special weather alert issued early Friday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting 5cm over Pine Pass in the Northern Rockies, where the transition from rain to snow will occur the earliest.

Between 5 to 10 centimetres is expected in the Yoho Park-Kootenay Park region and higher elevations of the Trans-Canada highway, including Rogers Pass.

Kootenay Pass and the Elk Valley are also tipped to receive 5cm later Saturday.

East Kootenay highway contractor Mainroad is also predicting rain showers mixed with snow starting early Saturday in most regions of the service region and snowfall over higher elevations.

“We expect the Elk Valley area to receive the heaviest snow accumulation, possibly up to 10cm,” said Mainroad in a release issued early Friday.

“We are also anticipating that road temperatures could drop below freezing, which could create hazardous conditions, even where the precipitation does not occur as snowfall.”

Mainroad crews will be applying anti-icing chemicals and/or winter abrasive to roads and will commence snow removal operations as required.

Motorists are encouraged to prepare for deteriorating conditions. If travel is necessary, allow more travel time and drive with extra caution, leaving additional space in front of your vehicle.

At this time of year, remember that other motorists may have already removed their winter tires. Please exercise patience around other motorists and Mainroad’s snow removal equipment.

For the latest information on road conditions, visit Drivebc.ca.

