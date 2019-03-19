Island Savings Centre to be renamed Cowichan Community Centre

What's old is new again

What’s old is new again. The Cowichan Community Centre-turned-Island Savings Centre is once again the Cowichan Community Centre. (Citizen file)

It’s a classic name that should stand the test of time. Unless, that is, a massive sponsorship proposition emerges at some point in the future.

Members of the Island Savings Centre Commission voted on Thursday, March 14, to go back to the 40-year-old facility’s maiden name after a decade of life named after the credit union, confirmed board chair Tom Duncan.

SEE RELATED:Cowichan community centre’s renaming process delayed due to election turnover

SEE RELATED: Duncan’s community centre losing its name

“The commission chose to revert to our original name and the community will soon notice the old Island Savings signage will be replaced with Cowichan Community Centre signage,” Duncan said.

The $1 million naming rights contract held between the CVRD and Island Savings generated $100,000 annually for the facility and provided capital funding for projects including facility upgrades, a new parking lot, new sound systems, a new Zamboni and more.

That contract expired in October 2018 and it was around that time that the regional district staffers began to put out feelers for a new sponsor.

“Over the past year we have reached out to possible groups who may have had a interest in naming rights for the centre,” Duncan explained. “There has not been a proposal received for a naming contract.”

When none emerged, they put the project on hold. Due to municipal election turnover, the commission opted to wait until the new local politicians had their footing before being asked to approve a different moniker.

The name change must be rubber stamped by the CVRD board before it becomes official.

READ MORE: Are we ready for more corporate names?

READ MORE: Sponsorship plan draws fire

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter