Duncan Moffat, 23, who survived for days in a smashed truck near Sayward.

Island man survived for days trapped in smashed truck

Duncan Moffat, 23, found by hunter by the side of the road near Sayward

  • Nov. 14, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A missing person survived for days in a smashed truck on north Vancouver Island, where a hunter found him amid the wreckage on Tuesday.

Duncan Moffat was airlifted to hospital in Victoria with injuries including a broken leg and femur, according to his mother Lynn Macnab.

Moffat was found in a smashed pickup truck near Sayward, where he “spent five days with broken leg, broken femur, etc.,” she said.

He was also “dehydrated [and] delusional,” according to a post on a Facebook group set up for his search.

The 23-year-old man had been missing for more than a week, and his mother was putting up posters not far from the scene of the accident when she learned that he’d been found.

“I was about 15 [minutes] away as I was putting missing posters up for hunters,” she said in a text message to Black Press. “Got back in cell range and found out.”

She expressed gratitude to everyone who helped search for Moffat, and especially a hunter from Sayward who found her son.

“Thanks for everyone’s help in finding Duncan,” she said.

