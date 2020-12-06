Island Lake Lodge shifts 2020/2021 winter operations

Changes include the upper parking lot's closure and cancellation of the winter lunch and spa program

Anticipating a winter full of snow and stoke, Fernie’s Island Lake Lodge is implementing a number of changes to best serve their staff and guests, including the closure of their upper parking lot and the cancellation of their winter lunch and spa program for the duration of the 2020-2021 winter season.

With the lodge hoping to open in late December, according to Mike McPhee, director of sales and marketing for Island Lake Lodge, the closures are happening for a number of reasons including the need to provide safe and socially distant parking for their staff and cat skiing guests, while limiting access to the lodge to further maintain the well being of their patrons.

“(The closure) will effect Nordic Skiing, trail usage and access to the lodge,” said McPhee, who added that they also will not be grooming trails for Nordic skiing this winter.

“There will be a limited number of parking spots at the Gorby Turnout for Thunder Meadows Hut usage.”

Despite the closures, the popular Lazy Lizard trail may remain partially open, however it will not be groomed for fat biking as management is requesting that users do not come up to the lodge area or the upper part of the property.

Adding to recommendations, McPhee asks that anyone accessing Island Lake Lodge’s lower property do so in a safe and responsible way, as they have had a number of close calls and incidents on their access road over the years. As such, McPhee urges users to keep dogs on leashes or in control at all times, and to give snowmobiles and snowcats the right of way.

According to McPhee, in order to continue being able to provide the world-class skiing experience they are known for, Island Lake Lodge has installed new air-exchange units in the cats to change out air every minute and a half, while also incorporating heightened cleaning protocols and daily health checks into their routine.

“We are stubbornly dedicated to skiing this winter and will have a lot of day-skiing available,” added McPhee.

“We already have a good amount of snow, our road builders are out in the terrain and a La Nina winter is already in action.”

Anyone interested in signing up for day skiing or to peruse their last minute deal list, including group discounts on full cats and full lodge buy outs, is encouraged to head to Island Lake Lodge’s website.

