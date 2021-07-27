Island Health’s ‘Vax Van’ coming to Port Alberni

Members of the Island Health team (back from left) Carlee Bushell, Dr. Mike Benusic, Charlotte Brown, Kaylee Gray (front from left) Matt Erickson and Mike Munro in front of the health authority’s new mobile vaccination clinic, the “Vax Van.” (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

PORT ALBERNI — Island Health’s mobile COVID-19 immunization clinic will be in Port Alberni this week on the next leg of a Vancouver Island-wide tour.

In the coming weeks the Vax Van team will visit popular recreation and commercial areas in communities across the Island, making it more convenient that ever for anyone age 12 and over to get their first dose of vaccine without an appointment.

READ: Most new B.C. COVID-19 cases are now among unvaccinated people

Find the Vax Van in Port Alberni on Wednesday, July 28 in the Canadian Tire parking lot (3550 Johnston Rd.) from 2-7 p.m.

Watch the COVID-19 Vaccine section of Island Health’s website for updates about the van schedule.

Please note that second dose immunizations are not available at the Vax Van.

Please make an appointment at a local immunization clinic to get your second dose of vaccine. Go online to www.islandhealth.ca for more information on booking your second vaccination. The province launched its “Vax for B.C.” program on Tuesday with a website to help people find drop-in, mobile and special event clinics around the province.

Alberni Valley News