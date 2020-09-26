Dr. Mike Benusic, medical health officer for central Vancouver Island. (Photo submitted)

Island Health’s Dr. Mike Benusic details challenges presented by COVID-19 pandemic, opioid crisis

Podcast: Medical health officer embraces new role

  • Sep. 26, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here or you can also search ‘PQBeat’ on iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat Â· Dr Mike Benusic – 9:24:20

For our latest installment, VI Free Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf talks with Dr. Mike Benusic, Island Health’s new medical health officer for central Vancouver Island. Topics discussed include COVID-19, the opioid crisis and more. A transcript of the podcast will appear in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

RELATED: Podcast: Canadian broadcasting legend Bernie Pascall

RELATED: Podcast: First cars, worst cars, dream cars

RELATED: Podcast: Gretzky, Lemieux, the Flower and Mr. Hockey

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
VIDEO: Construction progressing on Langley Memorial Hospital ER
Next story
RCMP respond to knife-carrying man, young pedestrian hit

Just Posted

Most Read