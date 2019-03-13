Island Health takes over home care from Beacon Community Services

Island Health will take over responsibilty of home care in Southern Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands starting Nov. 1 2019. (Pixabay)

Island Health is taking responsibility for publicly funded home support service delivery on the Southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands this upcoming fall.

Beacon Community Services, the non-profit currently in charge of home support services, has agreed to transition services to Island Health by Oct. 31. The current agreement between the two service providers is set to expire at the end of this year which provided a ‘natural point’ for the change over.

Beacon Community Services, on an average day, coordinates 3,000 home support visits to approximately 2,600 clients. On Nov. 1 Island Health will take over the scheduling and delivering home support services to these clients.

Bob Boulter, CEO of Beacon Community Services said in a statement he’s looking forward to working with Island Health adding the take-over is a good way to streamline care with a more efficient use of resources, technologies and systems. Beacon Community will continue serving the community through other various programs, but will continue to contract with Island Health for dementia housing, respite care and other senior’s programs.

Collabroative teams from both organizations will work together to ensure a smooth transition with consistency in the level of care they recieve.

Clients and families with questions or concerns about the transition can contact Island Health’s Community Care Access line at 250-388 2273 or toll-free at 1-888-533-2273, or by email, homesupportquestions@viha.ca

