Island Health’s COVID-19 testing site for the Comox Valley is located at inspection bays at the ICBC Claim Centre at 505 Crowne Isle Blvd. (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health sets new daily COVID-19 case record despite stagnant provincial infection rates

Island Health Authority recorded 34 new cases on Jan. 13

  • Jan. 14, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Island Health saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, breaking the old daily record set only a week ago.

On Jan. 13, B.C. continued its relatively flat COVID-19 infection count, with 519 new cases. However, Island Health record 34 of those cases – a new daily record.

Earlier this month, on Jan. 6, B.C. public health officials announced 28 new cases in the health authority– a three-case jump from the previous record of 25 new cases reported at the end of November.

Island Health has seen 1,186 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths. Of the 199 active cases, 13 people are hospitalized with two in the ICU. To date, 67 people have been hospitalized and 968 have recovered.

B.C. has seen a slow decline in total new cases in recent days, without the spike that was feared from extra travel and gatherings during the holiday season after an incubation period of a week or more. There were 538 new diagnosed cases reported on Saturday, 507 on Sunday, 430 on Monday and 446 on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Current public health orders – which limit gatherings and group activities of all kinds – were extended until at least Feb. 5. Travel-related orders, including an advisory to avoid non-essential travel, remain in place.

