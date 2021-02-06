Island Health reports possible COVID-19 exposure at Central Saanich school

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Stelly’s Secondary School in Central Saanich and Island Health is warning of a possible exposure on Feb. 1 (File photo)

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Stelly’s Secondary School in Central Saanich and parents of students who may have been exposed will be contacted by Island Health.

The high school, located at 1627 Stelly’s Cross Rd., was added to Island Health’s growing list of potential school exposures across the Island on Feb. 6. Per the health authority, the exposure would have occurred on Monday, Feb. 1.

Island Health classifies each COVID-19 exposure event by the number of people with lab-confirmed cases, and an “exposure” is when one student or staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious, while an “outbreak” is used when transmission of the virus is widespread.

In the event of an exposure, Island Health works with school staff to identify the individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and then public health staff contact anyone at risk to instruct them to self-isolate.

Students who have not been identified as having a high-risk exposure will not be contacted and Island Heath says these individuals can continue to attend school if they have no symptoms.

École Macaulay Elementary School in Victoria remains on the exposure list following possible contact with COVID-19 occurring Jan. 20, 21 and 22. View Royal Elementary in Victoria is also on the list with a possible exposure on Jan. 27.

On Friday, Feb. 5, B.C. reported 471 new cases of COVID-19 – 26 on Vancouver Island – and six more COVID-19 related deaths.

