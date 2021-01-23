Island Health reports COVID-19 exposure at Shawnigan Lake School

Shawnigan Lake School has been added to the list of schools in which staff and/or students have been exposed to COVID-19.

Shawnigan Lake School has been added to the list of schools in which staff and/or students have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the Island Health COVID-19 school exposure list, the exposure at the private school occurred Jan. 18-20.

Previously, COVID-19 exposures have been reported at Chemainus Secondary (Jan. 4), a cluster at Duncan Christian School (Jan. 6-8, and Jan. 12-15), Quamichan Middle School (Jan. 4-5), Cowichan Secondary School (Jan. 5-7), and Alexander Elementary School (Jan. 13-15).

As of Saturday at 2:30 p.m., Shawnigan Lake School’s website and Facebook pages have no notices announcing the exposure.

The school’s website does feature a COVID-19 “emergency procedures and information” page full of protocol, updates, and provincial pandemic-related notices.

In one of those notices is an Infection Response Plan that outlines what the school would do in the event of an exposure.

“Any student with symptoms of COVID-19 needs to be tested and follow quarantine protocols (Boarding or Day student) until tests confirmed. Close contacts of suspected cases will be monitored through self isolation until a test result is available. Any staff or day student with symptoms needs to stay home and follow self- isolation/quarantine protocols. In the event of a confirmed case of COVID-19 the campus will be closed to any nonessential traffic and visitors.”

The plan went on to explain the plan for isolating infected students who live on campus as well as plans for if there is a community outbreak involving a significant number of students and staff.

The Citizen has reached out to Shawnigan Lake School and is awaiting a response.

