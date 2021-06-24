Island Health holding forum to talk about health care in Nanaimo

Island Health board members and doctors will talk health-care delivery in Nanaimo with anyone who’s interested tonight.

Island Health’s board chairperson Leah Hollins and president and CEO Kathy MacNeil will host a virtual public forum for the Nanaimo region Thursday, June 24, from 7-8 p.m.

Medical health officer for the central Island, Dr. Sandra Allison, will provide an update on public health and wellness and several other Island Health representatives will also participate.

Those with questions can ask them in advance at asktheboard@viha.ca or during the event via Facebook. Participate via Facebook at this link or via YouTube at this link.

