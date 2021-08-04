Island Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Discovery Harbour long-term care home in Campbell River

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Discovery Harbour long-term care home in Campbell River after three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the site.

At this time, no residents are experiencing symptoms and the risk remains low, an Island Health bulletin says. Communication with residents, families and staff is underway. The three staff members are self-isolating at home.

Discovery Harbour is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living. Island Health is working with Discovery Harbour leadership and staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all residents and staff.

The following measures have been proactively implemented at the site:

· Admissions and transfers will be on hold while the outbreak is in effect;

· Resident movement between neighbourhoods will not occur while the outbreak is in effect;

· Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care;

· Social visitors will be restricted but essential visits may occur;

· Enhanced cleaning and infection control measures continue;

· Residents, families and staff are being notified;

· Twice a day screening of all staff and residents continues;

· COVID-19 testing will be done for staff and symptomatic residents.

During this time, Island Health will have additional presence at the site to take any further actions required, support the facility and answer questions from staff, residents and family members.

Island Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care, acute care, assisted living and independent living facilities.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: www.islandhealth.ca/covid19.