Island Health declares a COVID outbreak at Glacier View Lodge in Courtenay

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long-term care facility in Courtenay.

Island Health posted the alert on its web page Sunday evening (Feb. 28).

According to the post, one staff member has tested positive, with no residents showing any symptoms “at this time.”

Island Health describes an outbreak as “one or more residents and/or staff of a Long Term Care facility/Seniors’ Assisted Living residence with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. The staff member(s) must have worked at the facility while symptomatic or during period of infectivity.”

According to the post, increased control measures have been put in place.

“Island Health is working with Glacier View Lodge leadership and staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all residents and staff,” the post reads.

“The following measures have been proactively implemented at the site:

* Admissions will be restricted while the outbreak is in effect.

* Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

* Visitors are currently restricted throughout the facility to only essential visitors.

* Staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted.

* Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

* Residents, families and staff are being notified.

* Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

* COVID-19 testing will be done for staff and residents who worked with the affected staff member.

During this time, Island Health will have additional presence at the site to take any further actions required, support the facility and answer questions from staff, residents and family members.”

The Comox Valley Record will release more information when it becomes available from official sources.

