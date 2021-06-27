Island Health cancelling Monday’s vaccine appointments on Gabriola due to heat

COVID-19 is a risk, but so is heat stroke, and so Island Health has decided to cancel immunization appointments set for Monday, June 28, on Gabriola Island.

The health authority issued an information bulletin Sunday, June 27, advising that it will re-book all immunization appointments that had been set for that day at Gabriola Community Hall.

“Despite mitigation measures, the high temperatures and lack of air conditioning could impact the safety of patients, staff, and our vaccine supply if these sites remain open,” noted the bulletin.

The health authority says everyone affected will be directly contacted and re-booked and noted that other clinics will have additional capacity on Monday.

“We acknowledge this may be frustrating for some people and we ask for patience and understanding as we move through the effects of this extreme weather event,” the bulletin noted.

Last week, Island Health moved vaccine appointments from Ladysmith’s Aggie Hall to Cedar Community Hall for June 25-26 and July 1-3.

For more information about hot-weather safety, visit www.islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/environment/heat-safety.

READ ALSO: Record-breakingly hot temperatures forecast for B.C. this weekend

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin