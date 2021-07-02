Island Ford helps Clements Centre kick-start their bus fundraising campaign

The ‘Kick-start the Bus’ campaign is now underway and aims to raise funds to cover the costs of a new 24-passenger bus for the Child and Family Support program. (Submitted)

Island Ford is helping the Clements Centre for Families’ Sundrops Centre launch their summer fundraising campaign by matching community donations up to $10,000 toward the cost of a new 24-passenger van.

The Kick-start the Bus campaign is now underway for the Child and Family Support program’s new vehicle.

Variety, the Children’s Charity, donated half the cost of the van, which will be used to transport children to and from engaging community activities throughout the year.

Island Ford is willing to match community donations to raise the remaining funds.

“Our mandate is to support the local community and children are definitely our focus,” said Island Ford GM Justin Pambrun. “We appreciate the good work that Clements is doing and we want to support that.”

The Clements Centre’s Child and Family Support program provides after school, spring break and summer programming to children with diverse abilities.

An 11-seat van has been the group’s main transportation for more than 15 years, both limiting the number of participants and accommodating just a single wheelchair.

The new vehicle will add some freedom to the group’s plans.

“The kids are so excited for this new bus. Particularly those in wheelchairs who, historically, haven’t been able to travel together — for them, this bus means inclusion, access to community, and a whole lot of fun,” said Craig Webb, manager of the Child and Family Support program.

To take advantage of this matching donation opportunity, you can donate online at clementscentre.org, by phone at 250-746-4135, or by mail to 5856 Clements St., Duncan, B.C., V9L 3W3. Keep an eye on the Clements Facebook page for news of the campaign wrap-up event: Facebook.com/ClementsCentre

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cowichan Valley Citizen