An accident reconstructionist deploys a drone at a single vehicle accident south of Campbell River on Wednesday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Island driver airlifted to hospital following crash

Accident scene reconstruction performed using drone

  • Nov. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A driver has been airlifted to hospital following a collision south of Campbell River.

The incident took place on Macaulay Rd., between Nailer and Martin Park in Oyster River.

Emergency personnel on scene have confirmed that the incident involved a single vehicle and that the driver has been transported via air ambulance from the scene.

Accident scene reconstruction is being performed at the scene using a drone, but no further information is available at this time, including the condition of the driver.

Oyster River Fire Rescue said in an 11:05 a.m. tweet that the road would be closed for “a couple of hours” and it was opened around 12:30 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New mayor and council sworn in for District of Barriere
Next story
Nanaimo Mounties looking for owner of diamond ring

Just Posted

Most Read